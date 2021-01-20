"Asterisk of shame" Chrome extension identifies the congressfolk who voted to overturn the election

Here's the "Asterisk of Shame", a Chrome extension which "adds a red asterisk following the names of the 147 Senators and Representatives who voted to overturn the 2020 election results."

As the creator writes:

This extension searches web pages for the names of the 147 Republican congresspeople who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and when found, adds a simple asterisk "*" to their name. This is a reference to the "asterisk of shame" that is sometimes referred to when describing how people will be remembered in the history books.



The intention is to provide contextual information that is part of the public record about a matter of public importance, and not to encourage harassment of any kind.