Union releases scathing ad warning voters against "very very dangerous" Donald Trump (video)

North America's Building Trades Unions has had a very long history with Donald Trump — which has been "wasted breath," says the union leader. And after more than 40 years of dealing with the self-centered conman, the union endorsed President Biden today with a scathing video ad against Donald Trump. (See video below, posted by Biden's Wins.)

"Donald Trump, he's not a good man, he's not a good person. He does not care about anybody in this world except Donald Trump," begins NABTU president Sean McGarvey, who has been dealing with the MAGA candidate since the 1980s.

"The only difference between the Donald Trump of the '80s and the Donald Trump of today is he feels totally free to let his dark side out. And his dark side is very very dark, and very very dangerous for this country," he says in the two-minute spot.

"We can't let our democracy that we've worked for and cherished just disintegrate with the wrong leader at the wrong time," McGarvey continues, before describing how Trump made personal promises to the union — such as fixing its pensions — that he never kept.

"That was wasted breath. … Donald Trump was not interested in any of the policy that actually goes along with being president of the United States. … It's all about him."

And to sum it up, McGarvey warns: "Donald Trump is incapable of running anything, let alone the most powerful country in the history of the world. And God help us if he gets anywhere near that White House in the future."

From CNN:

In making one of their earliest ever presidential endorsements, NABTU leaders are kickstarting an eight-figure organizing program to try to deliver their 250,000 members in the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin for Biden. It's "almost like the perfect leader was sent at the perfect time for working people," NABTU President Sean McGarvey told CNN about Biden in an interview announcing the endorsement. Biden will appear at the union's conference in Washington on Wednesday to officially get the nod – which union leaders also want to be seen as a stark rebuff of Trump, who eagerly solicited support from union members and leaders during his time in office, but, their leaders say, didn't deliver. NABTU had called for Trump to resign after the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

