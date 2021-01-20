Land Yacht: the '66 Caddy El Dorado

This 1966 Cadillac is an amazing example of a long-dead American cultural icon: the land yacht.

Bring A Trailer:

The interior features front and rear bench seats upholstered in white leather (457), matching door panel inserts, red carpeting, and a two-tone dashboard and door panels. Wood trim accents the doors and Cadillac-branded floor mats line the footwells. Amenities include lap belts, automatic climate control, power windows, cruise control, optional front headrests, and an AM/FM stereo. The seller notes that the power-adjustable front seat functions intermittently.

Intermittent seat functionality! This car could be mine!

I spent my mid-twenties in a 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Convertible, which is nowhere near as cool as this Caddy, but was similarly RED, THIRSTY and CONVERTIBLE. There is nothing like riding in a giant, open living room with a very plush suspension. It is a lot like driving a comfy couch around.