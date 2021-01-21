Gorgeous footage of mushrooms wisping spores

Jojo Villareal filmed this hypnotic footage of wisping, or spore release by mushrooms.
It's very pretty, but watch out for spores! Remember what happened to Spock?
Image: YouTube / Caters Clips
Jojo Villareal filmed this hypnotic footage of wisping, or spore release by mushrooms.
It's very pretty, but watch out for spores! Remember what happened to Spock?
Image: YouTube / Caters Clips
Cue the beaver jokes, yeah, yeah. But this is my kind of ASMR. Little beavers chomping on their nom-noms, doing their wild thing in the pond. Hi beaver! Says the human who uploaded it: This summer I followed a family of beavers in a local beaver pond in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The adult beavers became very… READ THE REST
There they go, reproducing. Look at 'em go. Sea turtles doin' it in the waters off the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. READ THE REST
The administration of outgoing president Donald Trump on Monday proposed allowing oil and gas companies who are exploring for resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to disrupt polar bears living there. "The Trump administration seems determined to push polar bears further down the path to extinction before leaving office," Kristen Monsell, legal director of… READ THE REST
Add another piece of bad news to COVID's destructive fallout: it might be further wrecking your eyesight. With so many of us working from home, the time many now spent in front of a screen is on a drastic rise, now reaching up to 13 hours a day or more. All those device screens just… READ THE REST
Sometimes, you run across an item that's so functional and necessary that you've gotta have it. Other times, you find something that's so wonderfully geeky that you've gotta have it. The sweet spot is when you can find something that scratches both of those distinct itches. These Star Trek edition KeySmart Pro Key Organizers with… READ THE REST
With so many different protocols, competing frameworks, and differences of opinion floating around, it's often tough for the text industry to come together and agree on virtually anything. However, time and circumstance can occasionally come together to codify a certain app, tool, or technique as the one true way to get things done. When it… READ THE REST