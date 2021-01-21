Oklahoma state representative filed bill to establish Bigfoot hunting season

Yesterday, Oklahoma State Rep Justin Humphrey filed House Bill 1648 to establish a designated Bigfoot hunting season:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified

in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 5-603 of Title 29, unless there

is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission shall promulgate

rules establishing a big foot hunting season. The Commission shall

set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting

licenses and fees.



SECTION 2. This act shall become effective November 1, 2021.