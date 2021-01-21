Review of the Llano MicroDock for Nintendo Switch

MakeUseOf reviews the Kickstarted Llano MicroDock for Nintendo Switch (about $100). It looks good as a replacement for the bulky dock that also allows you to record and stream your gameplay.

The Llano MicroDock for Nintendo Switch is a pocket-sized replacement for your original Switch Dock—but with one fantastic additional feature: the ability to capture your gameplay, for recording and streaming. No drivers are needed, no additional cabling mess, and no costly separate capture cards. It's simple to use and does exactly what it says on the box with no fuss.

If you don't care about streaming and recording, you can just buy one of many generic USB C to HDMI adapters for a fraction of the price, like this one.