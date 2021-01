Not just for vacations anymore! LEGO is offering a "Holiday Camper" that looks a lot like a Minnie Winnie to me.

Extremely popular in California's campgrounds and on its city streets, the Minnie Winnie seems uncomfortable to folks in a larger vehicle and paradise to those in a coupe or van.

LEGO's version comes with a happy family of minifigs, their stove and some sort of meat thing!

LEGO City Holiday Camper Van 60283 Building Kit; Cool Vacation Toy for Kids, New 2021 (190 Pieces) via Amazon