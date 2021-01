In black this car is significantly more badass.

Bring-A-Trailer:

The fiberglass body was delivered new in Goldwood Yellow (X-X), one of 1,275 Corvettes produced in this color for 1965. The seller notes that the convertible top and frame are missing. A black removable hardtop is included in the sale, as depicted in the photo gallery below.

I think what made these fun was how hard it is to get them to turn at speed. Cornering is not their strong suit, the Corvette of this era reminds me of a canoe.