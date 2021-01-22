After bungled drug deal, cocaine hidden in banana bundles delivered to Canadian grocery stores

More than 20 bricks of cocaine, hidden in bundles of bananas, were delivered to grocery stores in Canada. The first report came from the small town of Kelowna, Central Okanagan, British Columbia where the owner of a small shop found a dozen packages of coke tucked inside his banana shipment. From The Independent:

"The drug section of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit worked collaboratively with the CBSA to determine that these shipments originated in Colombia," Cpl Jeff Carroll of the Kelowna RCMP Drug Section said in a statement.

"Our investigation leads us to believe these illicit drugs were not meant to end up in the Central Okanagan and arrived here in the Okanagan Valley as a result of a missed pickup at some point along the way."

Experts estimated that the packages would have introduced upwards of 800,000 doses of crack cocaine into the Canadian illicit drug market, according to Kelowna RCMP.

That's enough for every resident in the City of Kelowna to receive nearly 6 doses each, the force added.