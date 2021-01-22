Senate impeachment trial of Trump to begin week of February 8, says Schumer

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump trial will begin during the week of February 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday. The House of Representatives is expected to formally deliver the impeachment charge to the chamber on Monday.

From Reuters:

A McConnell aide said the trial could begin as soon as Feb. 9 – a Tuesday – and that McConnell was pleased Democrats had given Trump's defense more time.

"This is a win for due process and fairness," said Doug Andres, a McConnell spokesman.

Trump's charge stems from his incendiary speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.