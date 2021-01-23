All of these reusable water bottles can help save the planet while they save you up to 40% off

It's just a water bottle, right? Wrong. A decade ago, most of us loved the convenience of bottled water. Now, a plastic water bottle has undergone a public perception metamorphosis. What was once the height of ease and simplicity is now basically viewed as a detriment to the environment.

With over 2 million plastic water bottles clogging America's landfills, and with each taking about 1,000 years to decompose as it leaks plastic pollutants into our ground and water, it's time to be part of the solution.

All of these reusable water bottles are not only perfect for the gym or a jaunt across town, they're also each on sale now at up to 40% off.

When is a bottle not a bottle? When it's an anti-bottle. This reusable, freezable wide-mouthed container sure serves like a bottle though, holding up to 34 oz. of liquid when you're taking a drink on the go. But when it's empty, just lay the anti-bottle out flat, fold or roll it up, and stash it away for next time.

Voted as one of 2020's best water bottles by CNET, the Pressa Bottle turns your plain old water into a jazzed-up flavor explosion. Drop fruit or veggies into the patented Twist N' Press compartment, press 'em – and you squeeze an infusion of juice into your 24 fluid oz. bottle of water. It's not only tasty, it's also BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

If you want your cold drinks cold…as in really cold, there's KOLD. Made from stainless steel, double-walled and vacuum insulated, this bottle keeps the elements from reaching your beverage, maintaining its desired temperature longer while never impacting the taste. And it never, ever leaks.

If every other item is smart these days, why not your water bottle? The Liz has built-in UV-C light sterilization, so with a button press, 99.9% of the harmful viruses or bacteria in your bottle or clear beverage are destroyed. Not only will the LIZ keep your drink hot or cold for up to 24 hours, it can even issue you drink reminders to stay hydrated every two hours.

Made from heavy-duty BPA and DEHP-free plastic, the Hydration Jug is when you're serious about staying hydrated, rocking a hefty 44 oz. of liquid for your drinking needs. And, with the sturdy flip cap, you can make sure your beverage never leaks outside of the jug. Use the coupon code SHAKE11 when you check out to save an extra $11 off your final price.

For those nutritional mixologists out there, this bottle, built for shaking, is for you. Drop in your supplements, vitamins, powders, or other mixtures, then let the centrifugal force of the round, no-corners design to break down powder supplements in just five seconds of shaking. To get the 2-pack, enter the code SHAKE4 during your purchase to get another $4 in savings.

Part juicer, part fruit infuser, the exclusive dual strainer and sleeve pack in your fruit or vegetable on the outside of the diffuser to get your preferred taste right into your water. Just drain your bottle twice a day and you've met your daily recommended water intake.

Constructed from silicone and BPA-free plastic, the Hydaway is the answer to toting around a bottle after you've finished the contents. Whether you get the 17 oz. or 25 oz. variety, both bottles collapse down to an extremely portable 1.5-inch disc when emptied. They're leak-proof, easy to clean, and are a perfect road accessory when you're trying to travel light.

This UV-C-equipped bottle knocks out any of those microorganisms that can build up in a reusable bottle. Press the button and this 18.6 oz. insulated bottle blasts the interior of bacteria-killing UV-C light. Not only is it self-cleaning, you can even get up to 50 disinfection bursts on a single charge.

Prices subject to change.