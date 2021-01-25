A 7-Eleven is allowing guests to game all night long in one of its stores

Appealing to gamers, a 7-Eleven in Dallas County, Texas is transforming itself into a "plush, futuristic gaming palace" for two nights in February, according to an Airbnb listing. And guests will have access to "a game pod featuring a big screen TV, luxury loungers and DualSense™ controllers," along with a one-hour Twitch session "with popular gamer and founder of world-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr."

They will also be treated to tons of snacks, tacos, and all the Slurpees they want.

From The Verge:

Starting February 1st, residents who are 18 years or older will have the chance to spend $11 for one night in the utopia for gamers before it opens to the public. However, the rules are a bit strict as two gamers from the same household who book the experience through Airbnb's website will have the chance to spend the night. Only two dates are available: February 26th and February 28th.

As far a PR stunts go, this one looks pretty cool. Of course a real vacation will be needed afterwards.