A Porsche with the engine upfront

The 928 was an idea. A seriously badass V8 engine in the front of the car, this Porsche was intended to be used for sport-touring by folks who always put the engine in the back.

The fit and finish were pure Porsche, lovely and will stand the test of time, however without the famous oversteer these were less fun.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1981 Porsche 928 is finished in Chiffon White over beige and is powered by a 4.5-liter M28 V8 paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. The car was acquired by the selling dealer in June 2020 and features a limited-slip differential, sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and a Becker cassette stereo. Service performed in 2015 included replacement of the timing belt and water pump. This 928 shows 21k miles and is offered with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, a window sticker, service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Pennsylvania title almost guarantees this example was never driven fast.

The 924 was a horrid thing.