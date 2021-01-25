U.S. Senate confirms Yellen as Treasury chief, first woman to serve in role

Lots of firsts for women, with the incoming Biden administration. The Senate today has overwhelmingly voted to confirm Janet Yellen as Treasury Chief. She'll be the first woman in our government's history to serve in that role.

"The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans, several of whom have expressed concerns about President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid proposal, tax and spending plans," reports David Lawder at Reuters:

Yellen will play a key role in working with Congress on Biden's coronavirus stimulus plans and on his pledges to invest $2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education and research to boost American competitiveness. Treasury will oversee Biden's plans to help finance these initiatives by raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and increase taxes on those making over $400,000 a year.

More at Reuters: U.S. Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief