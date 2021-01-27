Oklahoma foolishly listened to Trump. Now they want a $2 million refund on hydroxychloroquine

Last year, in the early months of Covid-19, Trump was avidly pushing hydroxychloroquine. In the middle of May, he said everyone should be taking it, claiming "there's a very good chance that this has an impact," and told the press that he'd been taking it for weeks (video below).

Following Dr. Trump's sage advice, Oklahoma bought 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine pills for $2 million, even though no other US state followed through on purchasing the pills. Now they want a refund.

From HuffPost: