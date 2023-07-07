Musk sues lawyers paid for forcing his absurd acquisition of Twitter

A new and much smaller Twitter wants the $90 million the prior owners paid to their lawyers for a job well done. Musk's lawsuit alleges that doing exactly what was in Twitter's shareholders and board of directors' best interests, i.e., forcing the sale to Elon Musk for far more than Twitter was worth, was somehow not doing their job well, but that is the gist of his lawsuit.

How desperate does one have to be to waste resources on this? It has always appeared that Musk enjoys spending time with lawyers, and in court, intentionally putting himself into positions where a lawsuit is coming. This move only makes sense as the temper tantrum of a person looking to salve a bruised ego.

