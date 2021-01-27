Proud Boys leader a "prolific" police informant

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was a "prolific" police informant, reports Adam Roston for Reuters.

Law-enforcement officials and the court transcript contradict Tarrio's denial. In a statement to Reuters, the former federal prosecutor in Tarrio's case, Vanessa Singh Johannes, confirmed that "he cooperated with local and federal law enforcement, to aid in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes." …The records uncovered by Reuters are startling because they show that a leader of a far-right group now under intense scrutiny by law enforcement was previously an active collaborator with criminal investigators.

It is no surprise that the Proud Boys are in with the cops, but working for the cops is a different discipline entirely. Besides, the ground shifts underfoot.