The holy grail of bbq: a giant wagyu A5 brisket

This amazing brisket looks delicious.
I have only once tried to smoke a brisket once and what came off the smoker was not good. I will try again this spring.
This amazing brisket looks delicious.
I have only once tried to smoke a brisket once and what came off the smoker was not good. I will try again this spring.
Digital thermometers are a great tool when slow cooking meat. It is pretty easy to under or overcook meat on the grill. Monitoring the internal temperature of your food, as you cook it, is a really good way to be sure that food is as done as you want it and no more. This affordable… READ THE REST
Putting the wood chunks under the charcoal before lighting it works really, really well. Here's the deal. I love slow and low cooking. After spending years on slow cooker and sous vide recipes smoking food was clearly going to happen. I bought a really cheap bullet smoker earlier this summer and wrote a few pieces… READ THE REST
I needed to replace my bbq's thermometer and the manufacturer wanted an insane amount of money. This stylish replacement is a mere $7. Like many specialty parts industries, grilling supply shops are probably feeling Amazon's wrath. I needed a replacement thermometer. They wanted $30. Ha. Ha. Ha. This thermometer indicates temperature in what I assume… READ THE REST
It's the carrot on the end of the stick that's kept many of us going for the past year. Someday, hopefully someday soon, travel will resume. And, not just driving an hour or two on a day trip style travel. We're talking grand, get-on-a-plane-and-really-go-somewhere travel. And when that glorious day comes, we all want to… READ THE REST
A quality knife set is literally something you can build an entire kitchen around. As the backbone of any meal prep, a set that handles all your basic slicing and dicing is not only how you craft a great dish, but it's also how you find a love for being in the kitchen. Because there's… READ THE REST
It's not often you find an industry where the top-selling product is also the one that customers find the least satisfying. That dichotomy pretty well sums up why buying a mattress turns out to be so much tougher than people expect. According to Consumer Reports, about a third of all mattresses sold are innerspring mattresses… READ THE REST