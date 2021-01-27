Tony Hawk, 52, landed his first 720 in years. And he is stoked.

Tony Hawk, 52, landed his first 720 in years. And he is rightly STOKED. And he is turning that stoke into an opportunity to raise money for charity. Hawk writes:

The last one I made was over three years ago, which sent me flying through the center of my ramp and into a pole midair; it didn't instill confidence for further attempts. And they are much harder now all things considered: recently dislocated fingers hinder my Weddle grab, my spin is slower than it used to be so getting around fully requires more speed and… I'm really old.I can't say for certain that this is the last one I'll ever do, but I can't imagine doing many more in the future. So I'm donating this board to raise money for public skateparks: If you donate any amount to The Nine Club With Chris Roberts superchat tomorrow 1/27 starting at 7pm PT (on their YouTube channel), you'll actually be donating to The Skatepark Project and automatically entering a chance to win this skateboard.