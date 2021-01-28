British family went shopping in used ambulance with emergency lights flashing

A Manchester family acquired a used ambulance and went shopping in it, lights flashing. The vehicle reportedly pulled into the car lot of a supermarket and everyone just popped out to get some groceries.

The ambulance was seized and a man was later charged with a range of driving offences. The 32-year-old is due before magistrates in Manchester charged with driving while disqualified, without a licence, without insurance, and using a vehicle with unauthorised blue lights.

Was it an ingenious plan to avoid pandemic restrictions, somehow? It seems not: shopping for essentials is permitted despite the lockdown. It appears they just wanted to go shopping in an ambulance with the lights on? Perhaps they were in a hurry? No-one told them they have to take the stickers and lights off the ambulance once they get it home?