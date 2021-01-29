After being harassed by Marjorie Taylor Green, Cori Bush moves her office out of safety concerns

Democratic Rep Cori Bush announced today she is moving her office away from GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene out of safety concerns. She explains in a couple of tweets (below) that Greene "came up from behind me," unmasked, "loudly ranting into her phone." When Bush asked her to wear a mask, Greene "berated" her. Greene has also lashed out and targeted Bush on Twitter to her hundreds of thousands of fans.
In response to Bush's announcement, Greene accused her of lying. "She is lying to you. She berated me."
From Newsweek:
Bush's announcement to move her office come days after reports found that Greene previously supported a range of far-right posts online that called for executing Democrats and denying that several deadly school shootings took place.
Members of the House Education and Labor Committee have since called on Greene to be removed from her committee assignment. On Tuesday, Democratic California Representative Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to expel Greene from Congress.