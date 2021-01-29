After being harassed by Marjorie Taylor Green, Cori Bush moves her office out of safety concerns

Democratic Rep Cori Bush announced today she is moving her office away from GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene out of safety concerns. She explains in a couple of tweets (below) that Greene "came up from behind me," unmasked, "loudly ranting into her phone." When Bush asked her to wear a mask, Greene "berated" her. Greene has also lashed out and targeted Bush on Twitter to her hundreds of thousands of fans.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media.



I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety.



I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

On Jan. 13 — after members tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with her on Jan. 6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, loud and unmasked. I called out to her to put hers on.



Her staff yelled at me, "Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter." pic.twitter.com/GtN5AmGrkO — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

In response to Bush's announcement, Greene accused her of lying. "She is lying to you. She berated me."

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey's.



She is lying to you. She berated me.



Maybe Rep. Bush didn't realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

From Newsweek: