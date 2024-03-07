SpaceX sued for egregious harassment and retaliation

Yet another Elon Musk company faces yet another employee lawsuit.

Disappointing but not surprising, another lawsuit from an employee alleging harassment and then retaliation after the employee reported it. SpaceX is also accused of enabling the abuser to hide money and dodge child support. This is also not surprising, as Musk is embroiled in a dramatic custody lawsuit with his ex and noted white supremacist, Claire Boucher.

Michelle Dopak, a production coordinator at SpaceX headquarters in California, said in the lawsuit filed in state court on Tuesday that company officials including president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell have ignored complaints by her and other employees of widespread bias against women.

Dopak also said her married supervisor pressured her into having a sexual relationship that resulted in a pregnancy. He offered her $100,000 to have an abortion, which she declined, and then SpaceX allowed him to transfer $3.7 million in stock options out of his name to avoid paying child support to the plaintiff, Dopak claims.

The lawsuit claims SpaceX is attempting to force Dopak to quit by overloading her with work, despite accommodations she is entitled to in order to address work-related stress.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.