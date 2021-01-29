My dog loves to chew this cheap replacement Roku remote

My dog really loves to chew Roku remotes.

I am currently running a 2020 Roku Ultra on my plain ol' 1080p tv. I upgraded last year from a Roku 3 and the speed improvements were more than worth it. The remote, however? My dog keeps monching to bits.

This morning I found the buttons for the remotes D-pad on the floor, but the remote was placed back on the dresser where I keep it — only covered in toothmarks and slobber.

I love my dog, I enjoy watching tv. Buy another remote.

I may try spraying this one with bitter apple.

Amaz247 ARCBZB Replacement Remote for Roku 4/3/2/1, (HD, LT, XS, XD), Express, Premiere, Ultra via Amazon