O.J. Simpson's unfortunate COVID vaccine tweet: 'Get your shot, I got mine!'

Whew. The replies.
O.J. Simpson [@TheRealOJ32], on Twitter today, shared an image of himself receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and captioned it: 'Get your shot. I got mine!!!'
Whew. The replies.
O.J. Simpson [@TheRealOJ32], on Twitter today, shared an image of himself receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and captioned it: 'Get your shot. I got mine!!!'
Collapse OS is an operating system that no-one should ever have to use. It's designed to be useful after worldwide catastrophe destroys human civilization: able to run on junk and easy to work with, assuming a modicum of computer science skill and a copy of the classics. Winter is coming and Collapse OS aims to… READ THE REST
Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, is planning to step down to oversee a new project, the company announced Monday, providing no further details on the longtime executive's latest role. Could this be related to the iPhone maker's foray into self-driving car technology? Your guess in the Boing Boing BBS. From Reuters: Riccio will report… READ THE REST
Here's a fun quiz that finds a delightful semiotic contact point in the late 20th century, the golden age of serial killers and computer scientists. "Can you tell a coder from a cannibal?" I confess that I mistook Dorothea Puente (~15 dead) for Grace Hopper (theorist of high-level programming languages). READ THE REST
There are a hundred different directions you could take a career in tech. You could become a cybersecurity expert or create video games. You could design and run cloud-based systems or build your own artificial intelligence. But, whether you want to do DevOps, web development, or even work a tech help desk, one skill is… READ THE REST
There's been one common complaint that's often a big reason that has kept most projectors in their conference room presentation niche and not breaking out into a true home entertainment showpiece. For all their claims of crystal clear, even HD-quality pictures, many models just can't quite serve up that 1080p resolution that will make home… READ THE REST
There are a ton of reasons why you may have trouble falling asleep. From environmental conditions to physiological ailments to good old fashioned stress and anxiety, it can often feel like the universe is conspiring against those forced to keep looking at the clock and fearing another night of fractured sleep. No matter the underlying… READ THE REST