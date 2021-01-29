Spooky steampunk ghost ships and skull sculptures

Tattoo artist Jason Stieva has an amazing related hobby creating remarkably ornate skulls and ghost ships.
Images: Instagram / shallowgravestudios
Peter Forsberg spent three years building Aerium, a motorcycle that runs on a tank of compressed air worn by the rider. Much of the mechanism is visible, and it can be ridden continuously for up to five minutes. Just listen t those pistons about 16:45 into this video: Image: YouTube / Wonder World READ THE REST
You've seen the videos of old-school NASA mission-control from the 1960s, with those huge, wall-sized screens — which displayed bright lines showing the flight path of spacecraft, and flight data. How the heck did they do that? They didn't have wall-sized LCDs back then. Over at her phenomenal YouTube channel, Fran Blanche did a fantastic… READ THE REST
A few years ago, writer David F. Walker and illustrator Sanford Greene worked on a run of Power Fist and Iron Man for Marvel Comics that was utterly delightful. I loved Greene's gritty cartooning, and I loved the unapologetic Blackness of the story (and, for me, the embarrassingly relatable idiocy of Iron Fist's whiteness). So… READ THE REST
