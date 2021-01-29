This 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 could be yours

This single-ish owner DeLorean is up for grabs.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 was inherited by the current owner approximately a year ago from his father, who is said to have owned it since 1983. Featuring a stainless-steel exterior with gull-wing doors over a gray leather interior, the car is powered by a 2.85-liter PRV V6 mated to a five-speed manual transaxle. The car reportedly sat for a number of years prior to recommissioning in 2020, and work at this time included refurbishment of the fuel system and brakes, wiring harness repair, removal and cleaning of interior trim pieces, and replacement of the tires. This DMC-12 now shows 13k miles and is offered on dealer consignment with recent service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.