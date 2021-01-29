Werner Herzog watches a skateboarding video for the first time

Werner Herzog has just been introduced to his first skateboarding video by Jenkem Magazine and reacts exactly how you'd expect the grizzly-battling, steamboat-dragging director would, sussing out the poetry in watching people eat shit over and over again. "On the 6th time they fail…on the 30th time, they fail," he muses in his inimitable German accent. "So many failures, it's astonishing, yes."

When asked what soundtrack he would use if he were to direct his own skate video, he answers Russian Orthodox church choirs. "Something that creates this strange feeling of space and sacrality. What they are doing is bordering on the sacred".