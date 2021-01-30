Anything can be an instrument: "Music for one apartment and Six Drummers" (2001)

An elderly couple has just left their apartment to walk the dog. That's when almost everything in their home becomes an instrument in the hands of six stealth musicians. "Music for one apartment and Six Drummers," a short film by the Swedish musical-comedy group Six Drummers, is a nine minutes of visual and auditory fun.

Six Drummers is a group of artists that make music, film and live performances.

We want to challenge the preconceptions of music and explore the boundaries between sound, music and image.

Known from the films "Music for one apartment and six drummers" and "Sound of Noise", the drummers brake all thinkable rules to make music from everyday objects rather than regular instruments.