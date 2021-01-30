In this Dark Corners Review, they offer their choices for the ten best creations of legendary stop motion animator and filmmaker, Ray Harryhausen.
Besides seeing scenes from Harryhausen's pioneering work in stop motion, we also get to see a lot of his concept art and test animation for many projects that sadly never happened.
Image: Screengrab
Top Ten Ray Harryhausen Creations
