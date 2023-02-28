Pokemon and Netflix join forces to produce a stop-motion animation series

As the animation market redirects its efforts to the world of computer-generated cartoons, several classic forms of animation have fallen by the wayside. Although the animation industry hasn't entirely shunned traditional 2D and stop-motion animation, the prominence of the aforementioned styles has diminished significantly. While veteran creators like Henry Selick(Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Wendell & Wild) have kept the flame of stop-motion animation alive, it's still a rarity among modern releases.

Consequently, whenever a new stop-motion film hits the market, it feels like both a treat and a throwback to a bygone era of entertainment. The thrill of stop-motion becomes even more exhilarating when the style is paired with a popular IP that could potentially inspire a new generation of aspiring animators to engage with the medium.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for a new Netflix series that presents the colorful world of Pokemon through a beautifully detailed stop-motion lens that looks incredibly fun for all ages.