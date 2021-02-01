Erik sez: "I recently found a YouTube channel that I think you would really enjoy. I came across it after doing a Google search for 'DIY injection molding.' This channel, The CrafsMan Steady Craftin channel, does have DIY injection molding, but it is way more than that. It has the same creative, chill, relaxing, lovable vibe that Bob Ross had. Your host, the CrafsMan, has a great, loving spirit and fun sense of humor that I think the world really needs right now."
Making a $1 plastic flying saucer look like an antique artifact
