Anyone can publish their own book these days – even you. This training bundle explains how

We live in a DIY age. Between access, cost, and all the other limiters we all face in accomplishing almost anything, it's no wonder that the easiest way to make sure something gets done – and done right – is to do it yourself.

For instance, getting a book published. That used to require getting an agent, lining up a publishing house, and dozens of major steps, both large and small, often totally out of an author's control. Today, self-publishing erases many of those hurdles. Nearly 1.7 million books were self-published in the U.S. in 2018, which was a five-year increase of 264% over 2013 statistics.

If you want to publish a book, all the tools are now at your disposal to get it done. With insight like The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle, you can make your work available to the audience you want, just the way you want.

With 13 different courses in this collection, the knowledge helps any writer take the next step, outlining the steps for getting a work digitally published, getting it in front of prospective customers, and hopefully, even making some money out of the effort.

For those still struggling to get started, courses like Creative Writing for Beginners, Novel Writing Master Class, and Writing Productivity Habits dig right into the core of the writing process. Once you've conceived, plotted, and written your book, courses here explain what you need to build your own book website, how to design an ebook cover, and how to format an ebook.

CreateSpace: Self Publishing With Amazon helps authors publish their own books through Amazon, while Amazon Kindle Publishing can point the way toward getting your work featured in the Kindle marketplace. There's even an eBook Product Launch: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners with helpful tips for creating a sales funnel to collect leads, learning the various payment processors for selling your book, and the forums and affiliate marketing paths you can use to get out the word about your book.

The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle can turn you into a published author – and right now, it's over 90% off its regular price. You can get the complete package now for only $39.99.

