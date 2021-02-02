Brief surprise interview with director Hayao Miyazaki during his daily trash-collecting ritual

Apparently it's known that every morning, Studio Ghibli co-founder and director Hayao Miyazaki, 79, picks up trash and tidies the street in front of his Tokyo home. SoraNews24 reporter Oona McGee showed up one morning for a surprise interview with the animation auteur. From SoraNews24:

Q: Have you watched "Demon Slayer?"

Miyazaki: "No I haven't. I rarely watch other things. I don't watch TV, I don't watch movies. I'm a retired old man picking up trash."

Q: Some fans will be upset if "Spirited Away" doesn't retain its historic number one spot.

Miyazaki: "That sort of thing isn't worth worrying about. There's always inflation in the world. Right now, I have to pick up trash…"

Q: So…you're currently working on "How Do You Live?" (The production was announced in 2017). Is it all going well?

Miyazaki: "I'm doing it. I'm doing it while retired. You should direct any questions about that to Toho [Japanese film production and distribution company]. Because I don't know everything about it. I have to go around and pick up trash, so…"