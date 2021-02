The video for "Institutionalized" and the film Repo Man which featured it on the soundtrack has that funny, angry, ironic Gen X vibe nailed, so I though someone else might need to see it right now. If you think there's a better one, put it in the comments.

I don't do a lot of memberberries posts this these, but a Rodney Mullen skating video I just posted about put me in mind of my favorite song of that era.

I also recommend Amanda Palmer's terrific cover:

Image: youTube / BlankTV