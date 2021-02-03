You may shed a tear during this rollable concrete ad

For something touting concrete-infused canvas that unrolls like carpet, this ad really pulls at the heartstrings. You'll be moved to use it for channel , culvert, and bund lining, slope protection, weed suppression, concrete remediation, even gabion reinforcement.

Here's a more quotidian demo showing installation of these Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mats (GCCMs):

If you're wondering, that ad is set to The Cinematic Orchestra's lovely "To Build a Home," which is what we call in the ad biz "borrowed interest."

Image: YouTuve / Concrete Canvas