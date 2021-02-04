Antifa hackers deface Klan site

Israeli antifascists have given the Klan a free pro-Jewish facelift, reports the BBC, defacing a chapter's website with a banner saying "Shabbat Shalom! Goodnight white pride."

Hayalim Almoni also shared a link to the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, where, it said, a senior member had been registered for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

"There is a lot more coming," one of the hackers told BBC News.

"We aren't going to stop until we finish the Klan and strike a death blow to fascism in the United States."