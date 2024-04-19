Blurmatic makes screenshots with a depth-of-field effect

Want to take a screenshot that looks like a photograph of a screen taken at a jaunty angle with extreme depth-of-field, like in stock art or whatever? Blurmatic has you covered.

Throwing my hat into the depth-of-field ring, here's a fun tilty blurry browser demo

You can select which part of the image is in focus, choose a high, medium or low blurring effect, drag it around to make different angles, and download the results as an image. It's by Keir, whose Dungeon Scrawl looks like a fantastic tool for table-top role playing game map-makers.

