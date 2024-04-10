After the Beep is a website where users can leave an anonymous voicemail for others to hear.

The website has a retro look and a wide variety of messages that make it a lot of fun to engage with.

The first message I heard on here was someone repeating the word "corndog over" over and over. The next was a fellow who called in to let the world know he is doing his best. I listened to some more people saying silly gibberish words, and others with more heartfelt messages.

I find there to be something so comforting about listening to strangers' voices on this site. Although the people are calling in anonymously, it feels much more intimate than reading strangers' messages online since you can hear their tone, inflection, and humanity in their words.

To leave a message, simply call the number at the top of the screen.

See also: New smartphone app lets museum visitors point at art, then see artists discuss the work

Previously: Post an anonymous voicemail on this website for the world to hear