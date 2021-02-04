This cat can't get it right. Every day it insists on drinking from the faucet, according to its owner (from the YouTube page). But once the faucet is turned on, the cat takes a long swig of air instead.
Confused cat laps up air, thinking it's water
- Delightful Creatures
