David Hogg is launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow

School shooting survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg announced on Twitter that's he starting a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is run by Mike Lindell a former crack addict who tried to overturn the 2020 election.
From Axios:
- Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax earlier this week, where anchors attempted to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election. He refused.
- Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month and ordered him to preserve all documents related to the company.
- Lindell told Axios in response: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election."
- The Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell's claims about Dominion Voting Systems or widespread voter fraud.
[Image: By Lorie Shaull from St Paul, United States – David Hogg speaking at the Westminster Town Hall Forum in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CC BY-SA 2.0. Modified.]