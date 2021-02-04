Heist at Roscoe's: "Put all the chicken in a bag!"

Failure to wear a mask resulted in a gentleman finding himself unable to enter a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles to buy their delicious fare! Naturally, the poultry-free man was forced to enter the restaurant from the rear, brandishing a firearm, and demand chicken.

ABC7:

Police and restaurant officials say when the suspect first walked into the restaurant to order, he was turned away because he wasn't wearing a mask and was told he could return if he was wearing one.

Instead, he showed up at the back of the restaurant with a gun. At first restaurant staff was confused as to what he wanted because the cash registers were in front.

Cook Robert Gonzalez was in the kitchen when the suspect walked in.

"He comes straight toward me with a gun, pointing at me and saying put all the chicken in the bag," Gonzalez said.

The suspect demanded they turn over food – chicken, waffles, syrup – to him. No word on exactly what quantity of food he was able to grab, but the man ran off.

"He didn't take any cash," manager Angela Prieto said. "He actually took chicken and before he walked out the door he took syrup for his chicken."