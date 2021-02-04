Huge collection of Demoscene bitmap fonts, converted to PNG

Amazing work from Ian Hanschen, who uploaded a vast collection of PNG-formatted bitmap fonts to Github. From gigantic demoscene monstrosities to the finest body-text pixel fonts, it's all in. (more, more, via Hacker News)

My collection of bitmap fonts pulled from various demoscene archives over the years. No metadata and I do not claim rights to any of these works, I just thought after finding a few of these sites had died that I should make it available.

I don't remember where much of this collection came from. If you want to be credited with your work, or you want me to remove your work, feel free to contact me or submit a pull request and I'll take care of it.