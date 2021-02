Newsmax host Greg Kelly insisted on lunch for breakfast at McDonald's, asking for a sandwich they don't even carry, and then threw a Twitter tantrum:

I just went to a MACDONALD'S and there was no MCFISH on the menu. When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my "local" MACDONALD'S. I demanded to see the "manager" but they accused me of being a "MALE KAREN" so i walked out. pic.twitter.com/oSpgFqfYGZ — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 4, 2021

Hey buddy, maybe next time go to the right restaurant, which is spelled "McDonald's," and ask for a Fillet-O-Fish (not McFish) during their lunch hours, which begin at 10:30 am (and not before 6:58 am).

Image by Michael Rivera – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0