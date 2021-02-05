I tend to hate the limited time events (LTEs) and dedicate myself to playing Battle Royale, but I hear this one is packed with Star Wars goodies, like a cantina.
Fortnite has a new bounty hunter mode starring The Mandalorian
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Baby Yoda
- fortnite
- Mando
The Predator arrives in Fortnite
The Predator will die to Fishsticks just as well as any other. Epic appears to be dragging any old BS out of the files. What is next? F-Troop O'Rourke and Agarn? READ THE REST
Fortnite to bring back The Baller??!
The Baller was absolutely my favorite, and least sensical Fortnite vehicle. Along with the shopping cart, the Baller has been vaulted for what seems like an eon. Will it be back? Dexerto: According to Fortnite leakers FNBRUnreleased and InTheShadeYT, the Baller, Hoverboard, and ATK Golf Cart were all updated in the recent patch. "Ballers and Hoverboard have… READ THE REST
Free Fortnite?
Epic Games has rejected Apple's 30% app tax. In the past Epic has owned every single partner or vendor and managed to hold on to all the value. Anyone remember Twitch? Or the streamers? Or organized eSports? Epic took the whole pie. Epic may be close to winning the next round of the entertainment advertising… READ THE REST
A smart ear wax remover? Yep, the Spade is your safe and effective next-gen answer to the cotton swab
You've probably heard the old joke about as far back as you can remember. In fact, you were probably a kid who had just started actively participating in their own hygiene when someone informed you that you aren't supposed to ever put anything smaller in your ear than your elbow. But…what about cotton swabs? Well,… READ THE REST
This Shopify training helps retailers become online tycoons without all the retail headaches
Amazon is a retail juggernaut in the digital space. And, we know Walmart is a similar retail juggernaut in the brick and mortar storefront space. Over the past several years, we've become very accustomed to stories about how Amazon is eating into profits for large retailers like Walmart. But recently, the hunter has become the… READ THE REST
The Nokia Power Earbuds sound incredible – and they're a third of the price of the AirPods Pro
While Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are great, they definitely aren't the only game in town when it comes to quality earbuds. And many, including models from respected audio brands, come in at a markedly lower price tag than Apple's $249. Case in point – the Nokia Power Earbuds. Sleek and stylish, these buds pack in… READ THE REST