Fortnite introduces a second, smaller battle pass

Not satisfied with just one battle pass, Fortnite has once again broken new ground in video game monetization. This development comes as part of the game's recent collaboration with Star Wars, which adds cosmetics from the oft-underappreciated prequel trilogy:

That's all well and good, and I certainly won't say no to getting shot in the face by Hayden Christensen, but this collaboration also comes with a secondary battle pass with its own separate price tag. If you like Darth Maul that much, the extra buy-in may be worth it for you, but I'm worried this may inspire others to adopt it as industry standard much like the original battle pass in the first place.