Fox News dumps Lou Dobbs in wake of huge lawsuit

Alpha Trumpanzee Lou Dobbs is out at Fox News. The network canceled the 75-year-old conspiracy monger's long-running show after he and Fox got hit with a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by the election technology company Smartmatic.

From The New York Times:

The lawsuit that names Mr. Dobbs cited a false claim, made on a November episode of Mr. Dobbs's show on Fox Business, that Hugo Chávez, the deceased president of Venezuela, had a hand in the creation of Smartmatic technology, designing it so that the votes it processed could be changed undetected. (Mr. Chávez, who died in 2013, did not have anything to do with Smartmatic.) The Chávez claim was made by Sidney Powell, who worked as a lawyer for Mr. Trump. She was also sued by Smartmatic on Thursday, along with another Trump lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani. Mr. Dobbs was also cited in the lawsuit for using the phrase "cyber Pearl Harbor" to describe a supposed vote-fraud conspiracy, borrowing language used by Ms. Powell.

[Image: By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Lou Dobbs, CC BY-SA 2.0]