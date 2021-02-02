Don Lemon has a giggling fit

"Don. It's Black History Month. We gotta talk about Omarosa?" Political commentator Symone Sanders' quip sent Don Lemon into hysterics last night.

But Lemon soon gets serious in his discussion with Sanders about former Apprentice star and White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman's attempt to distance herself from Trump even though she was on board with his worst behavior at the time. On a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Manigault-Newman said "I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?"