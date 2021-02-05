Neatly sliced Leicas

Fabian Oefner's (previously and previously at BB) Heisenberg Objekt No. III comprises of Leica M6 cameras sliced neatly into geometric shapes that reveal their internal structures, like the horse in that old J.Lo horror movie. [via DPReview]
Fabian Oefner`s work explores the boundaries between time, space and reality. He creates fictional moments and spaces, that look and feel absolutely real, yet aren't. Through this, Oefner dissects the different components of reality and gives us a clearer understanding of how we perceive and define it.