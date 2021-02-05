Nowlan Family Trust attempts to stop George Clooney's 'Buck Rogers'

Doctor Theopolis rules

The Nowlan Family Trust, assumedly established to manage the estate and possessions of Armageddon 2419 A.D. author Philip Francis Nowlan, has fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Legendary Entertainment, the folks working with George Clooney on the new Buck. The Nowlan estate also claims it is moving forward with Skydance Productions to work on a film.

The folks at Legendary Entertainment say they have the rights, buzz off!

Deadline:

"Your conduct is a slander of title of the rights the Buck Rogers Interests own," the sharp-elbowed Beverly Hills lawyer continued. "Demand is made that you correct the record publicly as Legendary/Murphy have no chain of title. You are directed to advise all third parties, including any insurers, distributors, and financiers that there is no chain of title held by Legendary/Murphy." "We note that the litigious Mr. Murphy has lost every legal maneuver he has so far attempted," the shot across the bow correspondence added. If the sleight against the veteran producer was intended to be in regards to any Buck Rogers project, it should be stated that a previous Buck Rogers rights action that involved Murphy as a defendant was dismissed in 2019. Still, harsh words, but, of course, a cease-and-desist letter doesn't mean much unless you're willing to back it up with an actual lawsuit. In the byzantine universe of older properties and their rights and owners, such legal action can become a long, messy and expensive affair — a fact Legendary made sure to note to Deadline.

Hawkman!!!!

READ: 'Buck Rogers' Estate Blasts Off Against Legendary Over George Clooney TV Reboot; Company Says It "Secured The Rights We Need" at Deadline