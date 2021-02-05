Wayne and Garth are back at it, still in Wayne's parents' basement, to promote Uber Eats' "Eat Local" campaign, and it's as if no time has passed. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are as funny as ever. The Super Bowl spot (probably the first 1 1/2 minutes or so of this video?) will air this weekend, but this extended version, which includes surprise guests, takes over two comical hours to list all 89,151 of its restaurant partners. If you don't have the time to watch the entire "show," do what I did and watch it with one eye while pretending to work.
Wayne's World is back! And their extended Super Bowl ad is amazing
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 2 COMMENTS
- Excellent!
Bill & Ted 3 announced
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are to star again as Bill and Ted, a long-hoped-for sequel to the 1990s classics: "The world is about to get a lot more excellent." Weird fact: both Winter and Reeves are British, but neither have spent much time there: Winter moved to the U.S. from East London when he… READ THE REST
Most excellent: Third 'Bill & Ted' flick in the works
Party on, dudes. After 27 years, metalheads Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves) will time travel again on the big screen in a threequel called Bill & Ted Face the Music. Hollywood Reporter writes: Currently in preproduction, Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past… READ THE REST
A smart ear wax remover? Yep, the Spade is your safe and effective next-gen answer to the cotton swab
You've probably heard the old joke about as far back as you can remember. In fact, you were probably a kid who had just started actively participating in their own hygiene when someone informed you that you aren't supposed to ever put anything smaller in your ear than your elbow. But…what about cotton swabs? Well,… READ THE REST
This Shopify training helps retailers become online tycoons without all the retail headaches
Amazon is a retail juggernaut in the digital space. And, we know Walmart is a similar retail juggernaut in the brick and mortar storefront space. Over the past several years, we've become very accustomed to stories about how Amazon is eating into profits for large retailers like Walmart. But recently, the hunter has become the… READ THE REST
The Nokia Power Earbuds sound incredible – and they're a third of the price of the AirPods Pro
While Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are great, they definitely aren't the only game in town when it comes to quality earbuds. And many, including models from respected audio brands, come in at a markedly lower price tag than Apple's $249. Case in point – the Nokia Power Earbuds. Sleek and stylish, these buds pack in… READ THE REST