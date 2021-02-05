Wayne's World is back! And their extended Super Bowl ad is amazing

Wayne and Garth are back at it, still in Wayne's parents' basement, to promote Uber Eats' "Eat Local" campaign, and it's as if no time has passed. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are as funny as ever. The Super Bowl spot (probably the first 1 1/2 minutes or so of this video?) will air this weekend, but this extended version, which includes surprise guests, takes over two comical hours to list all 89,151 of its restaurant partners. If you don't have the time to watch the entire "show," do what I did and watch it with one eye while pretending to work.